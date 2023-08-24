3 killed, 1 injured in Udhampur accident

Jammu: Three persons were killed and one was critically injured when a dumper truck laden with bricks rolled into a gorge near Meayari Batu Nullah in Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday.
Police said, “Accident occurred this morning at around 6.45 am when one a brick-laden dumper, bearing registration number JK14H-9177, was on its way from Udhampur towards Basantgarh. When it reached Meayari Batu Nullah in Dudu, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it (vehicle) fell down into deep gorge.”
“Dumper driver, identified as Kewal Sharma, son of Romesh, resident of Kathar, Jammu and two other persons identified as Sandeep Singh Jamwal, son of Sansar Chand Janwal, resident of Round Domail, Udhampur and Sumit Atri, son of Raju Atri, resident of Kashirah, Udhampur died on the spot. Yet another person Ravinder Kumar, son of Jagdish Chander, resident of Mang Basantgarh was critically injured in the accident,” police added.
The injured, police said, was immediately rushed to Primary Health Centre (PHC), Latti from where given his critical condition, he was referred to Udhampur hospital.
“A case FIR No 10/20233 u/s 279/337/304-A IPC has been registered at the concerned police station,” police said.