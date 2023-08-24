3 killed, 1 injured in Udhampur accident

Jammu: Three persons were killed and one was critically injured when a dumper truck laden with bricks rolled into a gorge near Meayari Batu Nullah in Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Thursday.

Police said, “Accident occurred this morning at around 6.45 am when one a brick-laden dumper, bearing registration number JK14H-9177, was on its way from Udhampur towards Basantgarh. When it reached Meayari Batu Nullah in Dudu, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it (vehicle) fell down into deep gorge.”