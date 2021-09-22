3 killed, 2 injured in Mendhar road accident

Mendhar: Three people were killed and two others received injuries in a road accident at Chunga village of Mendhar in Poonch district.

The accident happened today at around 06:30 PM. Two persons died on the spot while the third one succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Officials said that a Tata Sumo was on way to Kalaban from Mendhar when at Chunga village, it plunged into roadside fields.

Locals of the area launched a rescue operation soon after the accident and removed five passengers from the vehicle. Two of the passengers were found dead and three others were shifted to Mendhar sub district hospital where another injured succumbed.

The deceased have been identified as Khadim Hussain son of Mohammad Din, Zahir Ahmed son of Mohammad Sadiq and Gulraz Ahmed son of Shamim Ahmed.

The injured are Tazeem Ahmed and Naveen Ahmed.

Police has taken up investigation of the case after registration of FIR.