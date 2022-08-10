3 killed in Kathua accidents

Jammu: Three persons including a husband-wife duo were killed while a woman was injured in two different accidents in Kathua district on Tuesday.
Police said that in the first accident, a man riding a scooter with his wife and sister as pillion riders on the way home was hit by a truck near Government Medical College Kathua late Tuesday night.
“In the accident, the man and his wife died on the spot while his sister was shifted to a hospital with critical injuries. The deceased were identified as Hari Kishore, 50, and his wife Madhuri, 45, while the injured identified as 25-year-old Babita, all residents of Bihar, presently living at CTM Colony, Kathua,” Police said. “A case was registered and the driver arrested.”
In the second accident, a cyclist died when he was hit by a vehicle at Barnoti on Tuesday night, Police said.