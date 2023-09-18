3 killed in Ramban accident

Ramban: Three persons died after a tipper lorry (dumper), in which they were travelling, plunged into a deep gorge along a link road in the Tangar area of Ramban late Monday evening.

Police said, “The driver of a dumper, enroute Tangar from Sawalakote, lost control over it and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Tanger, resulting in the death of two persons on the spot whereas one person sustained critical injuries.”

They said that on getting information about the accident, locals and police rushed to the spot and retrieved two bodies and one critically injured person from the gorge. They shifted the injured to District Hospital Ramban however he was declared dead by the doctors.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam, while confirming the incident, said that three persons had lost their lives in this tragic accident.

Police identified the deceased as Bahar Din, 20, son of Mohammad Din, Bihari Lal, 24, son of Chor Singh, and Omkar Singh, son of Prem Singh, all residents of Pari in Tangar, Ramban.