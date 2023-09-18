3 killed in Ramban accident

Ramban: Three persons died after a tipper lorry (dumper), in which they were travelling, plunged into a deep gorge along a link road in the Tangar area of Ramban late Monday evening.
Police said, “The driver of a dumper, enroute Tangar from Sawalakote, lost control over it and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge near Tanger, resulting in the death of two persons on the spot whereas one person sustained critical injuries.”
They said that on getting information about the accident, locals and police rushed to the spot and retrieved two bodies and one critically injured person from the gorge. They shifted the injured to District Hospital Ramban however he was declared dead by the doctors.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam, while confirming the incident, said that three persons had lost their lives in this tragic accident.
Police identified the deceased as Bahar Din, 20, son of Mohammad Din, Bihari Lal, 24, son of Chor Singh, and Omkar Singh, son of Prem Singh, all residents of Pari in Tangar, Ramban.
SHO Dhramkund, Inspector Manoj Kumar said two persons died on the spot and the third succumbed while shifting to the hospital.
He said that the bodies were being shifted to District Hospital.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramban Mohita Sharma, giving details about the accident, said, “In an unfortunate accident, three persons have died. A dumper rolled down into a gorge in the Tangar area, falling under Dhramkund Police Station jurisdiction.”
Meanwhile, DDC Chairperson Ramban Shamshada Shan demanded that the J&K administration should release an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh, in favour of the deceased’s families.