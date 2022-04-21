3 killed in Reasi road mishap

Jammu: At least three people were killed in a road mishap in Reasi district, whereas six others were wounded when a passenger cab met with an accident on Thursday.
Police said that the road mishap occurred when a cab passenger was on its way to Tukson area when it met a tragic road mishap as the driver lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near Angralla.
After receiving news of the accident, a rescue operation was launched to shift injured to the hospital.
The deceased were identified as Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, Shabir Ahmed and Muhammad Yousaf, all residents of Tukson.
Meanwhile, police have started investigation into the road mishap following the registration of FIR at the concerned police station.