3 med cities coming up in Kashmir

Srinagar: J&K Government has finalised the process of allotment of land at three identified locations in Kashmir, being developed as Medical Cities. With investment that has been attracted in the past few months, J&K is expected to have 5000 new hospital beds and 1000 MBBS additional seats.
Investment worth thousands of crores is being made by various companies for hospital, medical colleges and paramedical colleges in Kashmir. As per official documents of Industries and Commerce Department, land has been acquired for transferring to these investors at three places in Kashmir – Sempora Pulwama, Lelhar Pulwama and Bemina Srinagar.
These three locations have been named Med Cities, and are set to see major activity in the coming years with 20 investors ready to develop healthcare projects.
Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmed Shah while speaking to Greater Kashmir said that the details of land requirement and investment details have been issued by the department.
He said projects of various sizes and types have been approved and the companies have been given 60 days to deposit the money for the land. “The projects have to come up in three years time.
Once the money is deposited, they will be allotted the land and then they can start working on their projects,” he said.
While giving further details, he said, three types of units have applied for allotment of land in Kashmir’s Med Cities – hospitals, hospital and medical colleges, nursing colleges and orthopedic centers. A total of 22 applicants have been allotted land and are investing in healthcare infrastructure, he said. “There will be around 5000 hospital beds and 1000 MBBS seats, in addition to other infrastructure that will come up,” he said.
As per the Industries and Commerce Department, there are two categories of projects: those with more than 200 beds and those with less than 200 hospital beds. In the 200 bed category, eight investors have applied for nearly 1300 kanals of land and an employment potential of 10,000 people. These units have been allotted land in Sempora Industrial Estate.
An official in the department said that Bemina was identified as a location for Med City after it was observed that the land identified for the purpose in Sempora was far less than the requirement of the land that had been applied for. In March, 750 kanals of land at Rakh Gund Aksha in Bemina Srinagar was transferred to the Industries and Commerce department for the purpose.
The Med Cities, as per J&K Government, will attract investment in healthcare infrastructure and improve healthcare delivery in the UT, in addition to creating employment and education opportunities at all levels. It is also expected to kick-start medical tourism in J&K. In June 2019, J&K Government had announced two Med Cities, one each in Jammu and Srinagar.