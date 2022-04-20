3 med cities coming up in Kashmir

Srinagar: J&K Government has finalised the process of allotment of land at three identified locations in Kashmir, being developed as Medical Cities. With investment that has been attracted in the past few months, J&K is expected to have 5000 new hospital beds and 1000 MBBS additional seats.

Investment worth thousands of crores is being made by various companies for hospital, medical colleges and paramedical colleges in Kashmir. As per official documents of Industries and Commerce Department, land has been acquired for transferring to these investors at three places in Kashmir – Sempora Pulwama, Lelhar Pulwama and Bemina Srinagar.

These three locations have been named Med Cities, and are set to see major activity in the coming years with 20 investors ready to develop healthcare projects.