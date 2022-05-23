3-member expert panel to probe Ramban tunnel collapse: MoRTH

Jammu: Centre on Sunday announced to constitute a committee of three independent experts to investigate the reasons for collapse of under-construction tunnel at Khooni nallah in Ramban on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on May 19 night and suggest remedial measures.
The Ministry of Road, Transports and Highways (MoRTH) posted this information on its official Twitter handle in the form of a tweet accompanied by a press release.
Asserting that it was yet to be determined whether the occurrence of the incident was “due to work being executed or due to natural reasons”, the MoRTH official release stated that further “action would be taken based on the report of the Committee.”
It also mentioned that the National Highway Authority of India was “taking measures to avoid such incidents in future.”
As per the MoRTH’s official release, this committee of 3 independent eminent experts, constituted by the central government, “has already moved to site to investigate the reasons for slide or collapse.”
As per reports, the panel will be led by Professor J T Sahu of IIT Delhi and it will submit its report within 10 days.
However, the district administration in Ramban has yet to receive any such official communication vis-a-vis the arrival of experts’ team or for that matter anything pertaining to this panel.
“Yes, we’ve been informed through newspapers only. About this, officially, we have not received any such communication so far. We came to know about this through a national news agency report. We’re still looking for official confirmation, only then we will be able to confirm or talk about it,” Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam told Greater Kashmir responding to its query about the constitution of panel and its arrival there at the site.
“Whether the NHAI has ordered any in-house inquiry or not, on this account it would be desirable as well as advisable if you can speak to the Project Director NHAI or the Regional Officer of the NHAI. NHAI is an independent organisation,” was DC Ramban’s concise yet polite reply to a query pertaining to the reports about an enquiry initiated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to ascertain the cause of collapse and fix the responsibility.
When asked if the district administration or J&K government ordered any independent probe into the tragedy which had claimed 10 lives and left three other workers injured, he said, “This question was asked to us by a lot of media organisations when we were on the spot even yesterday. On this account too, we’ve clarified several times that the decision of ordering any sort of Commission or enquiry is the sole prerogative of the UT government. As and when this decision is taken, we’ll surely share that with you.”
MoRTH, in its official statement mentioned that the stretch between Digdole and Khooni Nallah of Ramban-Banihal section is prone to frequent landslides or shooting stones due to fragile geology. “Considering the strategic importance of maintaining all weather connectivity to Srinagar and after assessing the challenges in ensuring stability of hill slopes on existing alignment, Tunnels or viaducts are proposed under 3 packages in Ramban-Banihal section. The twin tube tunnel work in 4-laning from Digdole to Panthyal on Jammu-Srinagar Highway was awarded to M/s Ceigall India Limited in a JV (Joint Venture) with Patel Engineering Limited. The construction work started on February 1, 2022,” it said.
Giving a detailed account of the incident, it said on the night of May 19, 2022 at around 10.30 to 11 pm, landslide and shooting of stones started while the execution of portal support installation work of adit at Khooni Nallah was also being done.
“Before workers could be moved out, suddenly huge rock mass fell above the false steel portal erected for construction of adit which caved in leading to trapping of 12 workers at that spot. Senior NHAI officers immediately reached the site and rescue work was immediately started by SDRF, NDRF, J&K Police. Two workers were rescued immediately and were hospitalized and all possible medical Aid is being extended to them,” official statement mentioned.
It maintained that the rescue work was hampered by intermittent shooting stones and bad weather. The trapped workers did not survive and bodies of 10 trapped workers were recovered by last evening.
“Those, whose life could not be saved, are being given “Workman compensation” and additional ex-gratia of Rs 2.00 lakh by EPC contractor which amounts to at least Rs 15 lakh. The injured are also being adequately compensated. In addition, the UT administration has also announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 1.0 lakh,” MoRTH statement added.
“It is yet to be determined whether the occurrence of the incident is due to work being executed or due to natural reasons. A committee of 3 independent eminent experts has been constituted by the central government which has already moved to site to investigate the reasons for slide or collapse and remedial measures thereof. Further action will be taken based on the report of the Committee. NHAI has already initiated a process to handle such an emergency situation and also taking all possible measures to avoid such mis-happening in future,” it further read.