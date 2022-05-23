3-member expert panel to probe Ramban tunnel collapse: MoRTH

“Whether the NHAI has ordered any in-house inquiry or not, on this account it would be desirable as well as advisable if you can speak to the Project Director NHAI or the Regional Officer of the NHAI. NHAI is an independent organisation,” was DC Ramban’s concise yet polite reply to a query pertaining to the reports about an enquiry initiated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to ascertain the cause of collapse and fix the responsibility.

When asked if the district administration or J&K government ordered any independent probe into the tragedy which had claimed 10 lives and left three other workers injured, he said, “This question was asked to us by a lot of media organisations when we were on the spot even yesterday. On this account too, we’ve clarified several times that the decision of ordering any sort of Commission or enquiry is the sole prerogative of the UT government. As and when this decision is taken, we’ll surely share that with you.”