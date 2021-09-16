3-member Review panel constituted

Jammu: The government on Thursday constituted a 3-member panel headed by Chief Secretary, to review the cases of aggrieved employees whose “adverse report” on verification of their antecedents would be confirmed by the UT-level Screening Committee.

As per an order issued by the GAD Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the panel would review the cases either suo motu or on reference to it by UT-level Screening

Committee or on the representation of “aggrieved candidate(s) against the orders of UT Level Screening Committee.”

By virtue of the same order, the UT Level Screening Committee replaced the previously existing "State Level Screening Committee/Divisional Level Screening/District Level Screening Committee.”

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the substitution(s)/amendment(s) in the instruction (5), (6), (7) & (8) of Government Order No.1918-GAD of 1997 dated 09.12.1997. In instruction (5), words ‘State Level Screening Committee/Divisional Level Screening/District Level Screening Committee’ shall be substituted by ‘UT Level Screening Committed',” the order read.

Substituting Instruction (6), the Review Committees would comprise of Chief Secretary as its chairman while the Director General of Police and Administrative Secretary, GAD would be its members.

The UT Level Screening Committee for all cadre (UT/ Divisional/District level etc) would have Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department as its chairman and Special DG (CID); concerned Administrative Secretary and Secretary, Department of Law, Justice & PA as its members.

“In instruction (7), the words "concerned Screening Committee" shall be replaced by "UT Level Screening Committee” besides, instead of word "District Magistrate" word 'Administrative Secretary, GAD' shall be substituted, and; the instruction (8) shall be substituted as “The Review committee" shall review the cases either suo motu or on reference to it by UT Level Screening Committee or on the representation of any aggrieved candidate(s) against the orders of UT Level Screening Committee. The Review Committee shall convey decision to the concerned Administrative Department within a period of one month,” the order further read.