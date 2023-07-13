3 migrant labourers injured in Shopian terror attack: Police

Shopian: Three labourers from Bihar were injured when terrorists fired upon them at Gagren village here on Thursday evening, police said.

“#Terrorists fired upon three outside #labourers in #Shopian. Injured persons are Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all residents of Distt Supaul, Bihar, being shifted to hospital. Cordon being launched.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted on Thursday evening.

In a statement, police said, “today evening time at about 8:45 hours, two pistol borne masked persons entered into the rented accommodation of non-local labourers belongs to advocate Irshad Hussain Sofi S/O Ab Aziz Sofi R/O Gagren about 150 meters away from SOG Camp Gagren Shopian where many non local labourers are residing on rent basis. They shot and injured three non locals. The injured were evacuated to nearby district hospital Shopian in injured condition where from after first aid, they were referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for advanced treatment.”

Medical Superintendent District Hospital Shopian Dr Rubeena said that the victims had suffered multiple fire arm injuries. "Given the grave nature of their injuries, we sent them to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar", she added

Meanwhile, Police said that a massive hunt is underway in the area to nab the attackers.