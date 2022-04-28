3 militant associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara: Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three militant associates with arms and ammunition in border town Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas while addressing a press conference said that the trio was involved in cross border smuggling and transportation of arms and ammunition in the district.
He said that police had received concrete information about a module involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from other side of Line of Control (LoC). "The trio in an organised manner would later made it available to militants across the valley to carry out terror activities," he added.
He said that the trio was arrested from different localities of Karnah by a special team of police headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Karnah Mudasir Ahmad under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Syed Majeed.
"The trio during questioning revealed their involvement in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition. So far, one Chinese pistol along with a magazine and 14 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession," SSP said.
He said that more recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days.
The trio has been identified as Muhammad Amir son of Muhammad Shakoor Kalas, Nisar Ahmad son of Manzoor Kalas residents of Hajitra Karnah and Kafeel Ahmad son of Late Abdul Rehman Bhat a resident of Sudhpora Karnah.
A case under relevant sections has been registered in police station Karnah. Further investigations have been set into motion.