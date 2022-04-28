3 militant associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

"The trio during questioning revealed their involvement in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition. So far, one Chinese pistol along with a magazine and 14 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession," SSP said.

He said that more recoveries and arrests are expected in the coming days.

The trio has been identified as Muhammad Amir son of Muhammad Shakoor Kalas, Nisar Ahmad son of Manzoor Kalas residents of Hajitra Karnah and Kafeel Ahmad son of Late Abdul Rehman Bhat a resident of Sudhpora Karnah.

A case under relevant sections has been registered in police station Karnah. Further investigations have been set into motion.