3 militants killed in Kulgam encounter: Police

Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet late Wednesday evening.

In another Tweet, police said one militant was killed in the encounter. “KulgamEncounterUpdate: 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice,” read the Tweet.

However, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone , Vijay Kumar later confirmed that three militants were killed in the operation.

“Three militants have been killed so far in the ongoing Mirhama Kulgam operation,” Kumar said. “Area is under cordon and searches are going on, ” Kumar added.