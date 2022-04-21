3 militants killed in ongoing Baramulla encounter

Srinagar: One of the most wanted Lashker-e-Toiba commanders is among the three militants who were killed in an ongoing encounter in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Thursday. Five security forces personnel including an officer have been injured in the operation, Police said.

LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo who was amongst the list of top 10 most wanted militants was among three militants killed in an encounter at Malwah area of Baramulla, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said and termed the operation “a big success.”

“BaramullaEncounterUpdate: So far, 3 militants have been killed.Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” Police said in a Tweet.

The encounter broke out at Malwah Kunzer area of Baramulla on Thursday morning after Budgam, Baramulla Police and 62 RR cordoned off the area to trace the militants. Police said that still at least three militants are trapped inside and intermittent firing between two sides is going on.