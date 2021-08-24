3 militants killed in Sopore encounter

“During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given opportunity to surrender, however, instead they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

“However due to darkness the operation was suspended, while the cordon was kept intact. In the wee hours, repeated announcements were again made to the hiding terrorists to surrender, but the terrorists again fired on joint search party and the fire was retaliated.

“In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

“The killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities.

“Incriminating materials, arms (one AK 47 rifle & two pistols) and ammunition including were recovered from the site of encounter.

“All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

“In this connection, Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

“Pertinently, IGP Kashmir said the collective efforts of J&K Police, Army, CRPF & people of Kashmir Valley have led to neutralisation of more than 100 terrorists in the current year so far in Kashmir division.

“He has also congratulated the joint teams working with great synergy and coordination on the ground for achieving this milestone and termed it as a big success.”