3 militants killed in Uri

The corps commander said that the army foiled a similar infiltration attempt on September 18. “We pushed them back and operation has been ceased after thorough combing,” he said, adding that today the army seized five AK-47 rifles, eight pistols and 70 hand grenades from the killed militants.

“There has been an increased activity at the launch pads on the other side of the LoC recently,” he said, adding that there are concentrated efforts to push more militants to this side from across the LoC before passes close by the snowfall.

"While there was no infiltration since the beginning of the year, there has been activity at the launch pads which cannot happen without the knowledge of Pakistan army commanders," he said.

Army had launched a massive search operation in Uri earlier this week after it detected suspicious movement along the Line of Control on the intervening night of September 18 and 19. During the search operation earlier, mobile voice calls and internet services were suspended in the area.

Lt Gen Pandey said this was evident from the infiltration bid that was foiled on Thursday as well as the one in the Uri sector on September 18-19.