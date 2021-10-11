3 militants trapped in Shopian, operation on

“We believe that at least three terrorists are trapped,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said. “Operation is underway.”

Police said that militants were given “ample opportunity” to surrender. However, police said that they do not relent.

A video purportedly released by police appealing to the militants to surrender has been doing rounds on social media.

Joint parties of security forces have closed all exit and exit points off Tulnar and lights are being installed to keep track on the movement during the night.