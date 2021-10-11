3 militants trapped in Shopian, operation on

Srinagar: An operation to flush out three trapped militants is underway in Shopian district of southern Kashmir, Police said.
Police here said that operation was launched after specific inputs of presence of militants in Tulnar area of Shopian. The operation was jointly launched by 34 Rashtriya Rifles, Police and CRPF.
“We believe that at least three terrorists are trapped,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar said. “Operation is underway.”
Police said that militants were given “ample opportunity” to surrender. However, police said that they do not relent.
A video purportedly released by police appealing to the militants to surrender has been doing rounds on social media.
Joint parties of security forces have closed all exit and exit points off Tulnar and lights are being installed to keep track on the movement during the night.
In the same district a search operation is also underway in Kheripora village. The operation has been launched after inputs of presence of militants in the area.
This is third operation in Kashmir in last 24 hours. Earlier two militants were killed in two different operations in Bandipora and Anantnag districts of Kashmir.