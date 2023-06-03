3 narco-terror operatives chargesheeted: SIA

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) filed chargesheets against three operatives of a narco-terror module on Saturday.

A statement of the SIA issued here said that has taking a significant step in the fight against narco-terrorism, chargesheets were submitted against Rubeena Nazir, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, and Mudasir Ahmad Poswal in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Special Judge Designated Under NIA Act, Srinagar.

It said that the trio stands accused of trafficking drugs and small arms, as well as diverting the proceeds to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The SIA statement said that the case, FIR No 19 of 2022, falls under Sections 8-A/27-B, and 29 of the NDPA Act, Sections 13, 18, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) A, and Sections 121 and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Police Station SIA Kashmir.

It said that according to the investigation conducted by the SIA, the narco terror module was operating with the help of terrorists from across the border in Pakistan.

It said that they established a nexus with Ishfaq Mir, a detainee in Central Jail Srinagar from Sopore, who utilised smuggled mobile devices within the jail premises.