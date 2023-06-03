3 narco-terror operatives chargesheeted: SIA

Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) filed chargesheets against three operatives of a narco-terror module on Saturday.
A statement of the SIA issued here said that has taking a significant step in the fight against narco-terrorism, chargesheets were submitted against Rubeena Nazir, Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, and Mudasir Ahmad Poswal in the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Special Judge Designated Under NIA Act, Srinagar.
It said that the trio stands accused of trafficking drugs and small arms, as well as diverting the proceeds to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
The SIA statement said that the case, FIR No 19 of 2022, falls under Sections 8-A/27-B, and 29 of the NDPA Act, Sections 13, 18, 39, and 40 of the UA(P) A, and Sections 121 and 121-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Police Station SIA Kashmir.
It said that according to the investigation conducted by the SIA, the narco terror module was operating with the help of terrorists from across the border in Pakistan.
It said that they established a nexus with Ishfaq Mir, a detainee in Central Jail Srinagar from Sopore, who utilised smuggled mobile devices within the jail premises.
“The operation involved the smuggling of narcotics and small arms through the Karnah sector followed by distribution to various parts of Jammu and Kashmir and selling them to vulnerable youth through drug peddlers,” the statement said.
It said that the funds generated from this illicit trade were then funneled into supporting terrorist activities and providing financial aid to the families of terrorists, thereby boosting their morale.
The SIA statement said that during the investigation, it was revealed that the narco-terror operatives and their handlers communicated through encrypted messaging applications.
It said that each member of the module had specific roles, with Rubeena Nazir acting as the kingpin.
“Not only was she responsible for couriering narcotics and small arms, but she also managed the receipt and disposal of the narcotic proceeds under the direction of her handlers,” the statement said.
It said that she also facilitated digital transfers of funds to the families of terrorists and their accomplices who had been under trial for an extended period.
“The details of the beneficiaries were provided by the terror handlers operating from across the border,” the statement said.
It said that Rubeena served as the communication control room, coordinating all activities of the module.
“While the investigation continues to uncover more evidence and suspects, it has so far established the involvement of 19 individuals,” the statement said. “The chargesheet has been filed against the first three suspects, shedding light on the complex network of narco-terrorism.”