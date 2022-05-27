3 Pakistani terrorists, porter killed in Kupwara encounter

Srinagar: Three Pakistani terrorists of Lashker-e-Toiba, who had recently infiltrated and an Army porter were killed in an encounter in Jamagund area of Keran Sector in Kupwara district in north Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
During the last 24 hours, six foreign terrorists have been killed and since January this year 26 foreigner terrorists were killed in different encounters.
Thursday’s operation was launched in the area by Police and 4 Sikh on specific input about the movement of group of infiltrating terrorist.
The terrorists affiliated to LeT were gunned down during an ambush in the area. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from them.
“Based on a specific input developed by KupwaraPolice regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by Army & Police. More details to follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted on Thursday morning.
“KupwaraEncounterUpdate: All three terrorists killed, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet.
Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said that all killed terrorists are Pakistanis. He said so far this year, 26 foreign terrorists were killed in different operation.
“KupwaraEncounterUpdate: From the incriminating materials recovered, the 03 killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani, affiliated with terror outfit LeT. So far, 26 foreign terrorists (14 JeM & 12 LeT) have been neutralised this year: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice,” IGP said a Tweet.
“An Army’s porter namely Ab Lateef Mir S/o Majeed Mir resident of Kuchiban Jummagund, got injured in the said encounter. Later on succumbed to injuries in hospital.@JmuKmrPolice,” police said in another Tweet.
“Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund near LoC area of Kupwara, an ambush was put in place by Police and Army in the said area,” . As the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the joint party of Police & Army, they were challenged who in return fired indiscriminately upon joint party which was retaliated by the joint party leading to an encounter.”
“In the ensuing encounter, all the three infiltrated terrorists were killed. Based on the source report and as per the documents recovered from them, the killed terrorists have been identified as Pakistani LeT terrorists.”
Incriminating materials, police said, arms & ammunition including 3 AK series rifles, 12 AK Magazines, 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines and 03 Mobile Phones have been recovered from their possession.
“IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar termed the elimination of 03 Pakistani LeT terrorists as a big success and congratulated the joint forces for successive operations leading to the elimination of 06 foreign terrorists in last 24 hours which adds the tally of killed foreign terrorist to 26 (14 JeM & 12 LeT) during the current year in the valley,” police added. Police have registered a case in this regard and further investigation has been initiated.