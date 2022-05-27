3 Pakistani terrorists, porter killed in Kupwara encounter

Srinagar: Three Pakistani terrorists of Lashker-e-Toiba, who had recently infiltrated and an Army porter were killed in an encounter in Jamagund area of Keran Sector in Kupwara district in north Kashmir on Thursday, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said.

During the last 24 hours, six foreign terrorists have been killed and since January this year 26 foreigner terrorists were killed in different encounters.

Thursday’s operation was launched in the area by Police and 4 Sikh on specific input about the movement of group of infiltrating terrorist.

The terrorists affiliated to LeT were gunned down during an ambush in the area. A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from them.