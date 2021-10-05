3 prominent Srinagar traders among minority community members killed in Kashmir this year

Srinagar: Srinagar-based chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of famous Bindroo Medicate, who was shot dead this evening by the militants, is the third prominent trader from the minority community killed in the summer capital this year.

Since January this year, as many as six persons from the minority community have been killed by militants across Kashmir.

Goldsmith Satpal Nishchal, who became the first victim, was killed in a militant attack on January 1, 2021 at his jewellery shop at Sarai Bala.