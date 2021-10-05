3 prominent Srinagar traders among minority community members killed in Kashmir this year

Srinagar: Srinagar-based chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of famous Bindroo Medicate, who was shot dead this evening by the militants, is the third prominent trader from the minority community killed in the summer capital this year.
Since January this year, as many as six persons from the minority community have been killed by militants across Kashmir.
Goldsmith Satpal Nishchal, who became the first victim, was killed in a militant attack on January 1, 2021 at his jewellery shop at Sarai Bala.
Akash Mehra, son of Krishna Dhaba owner at Dalgate was shot at their eatery on February 17. Ten days later, Mehra succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital.
BJP leader Rakesh Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit from Tral was shot dead by militants on June 2 while in September a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by militants in south Kashmir's Kulgam.
It may be recalled that unlike the majority of Kashmiri Pandits, Makhan Lal Bindroo had not migrated from Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990. He had stayed back along with his wife to continue his pharmacy, Bindroo Medicate, which is quite popular among people.