Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday evening ordered transfers of three Senior Superintendents of Police with immediate effect. As per the order, SSP Kulgam, Gurinderpal Singh (IPS) has been transferred and asked to report to the PHQ for further posting.

SSP Kupwara Dr. G. V. Sundeep Chakravarthy has been transferred and posted as SSP Kulgam. Yougal Kumar Manhas, SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs. has been transferred and posted as SSP Kupwara.