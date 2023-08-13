3-tier security, aerial surveillance for Independence-Day celebrations: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar: While security across Kashmir has been beefed up, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Sunday said that three tier security arrangements had been put in place for smooth conduct of independence celebrations.
Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a full dress rehearsal function held here, Kumar said that a three tier security grid had been put in place for the smooth Independence Day function in Srinagar while elsewhere in Kashmir security had been beefed up.
“Aerial surveillance and reconnaissance of the venue will also be conducted,” he said. “All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of all I-Day celebrations.”
The Kashmir Police chief termed Bakshi Stadium as a better venue owing to facilities like parking.
He urged the people to participate in large numbers.
Meanwhile, the number of security personnel has been increased across Kashmir. “Barricades and checkpoints have been put in place,” a senior Police officer said here.
There were also “speculative CASOs” in parts of Kashmir since Saturday evening. However, during operations no one was arrested.
“More area domination has been carried out at almost all parts of Kashmir,” the officer said. “The vigil has been stepped up across Kashmir.”
On Sunday, at TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, and Bypass, joint teams of Police and CRPF were seen checking vehicles and identity cards of the travellers.
Since Sunday morning, reports from other district headquarters said that large numbers of Police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on the roads.
Wearing bullet-proof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and Policemen carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in these districts.
“We have been asked to strengthen the general security grid on ground and to ensure that terrorists at kept at bay,” the officer said, adding that there is better synergy and coordination among all agencies working at the ground level so that anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir.