3-tier security for G20 meeting but no restriction: ADGP

Srinagar: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Thursday said that three-tier security arrangements were in place and that there would be no restrictions in any part of Kashmir on the days when the G20 Tourism Working Group meets in Srinagar.

“This G20 tourism working group meeting is focused on tourism development and locals will gain from it. They (foreign delegates) will arrive on May 22 and depart on May 25. This is a public occasion, and as such, we have maintained complete security procedures. There is a three-tier security in place,” Kumar said. “As part of a three-tier security system, we are putting in place air anti-drone technology with the assistance of the NSG and Army, and for the water body – Dal Lake - we have the Marcos team in place in addition to the Police. To make sure that the event is successful and peaceful, three-tier Police, BSF, CRPF, and SSB personnel are being deployed on the ground.”

About the deployment of marine commandos in Dal Lake, he said that Police was capable of dealing with the security inside the water body and carrying out any combat operation but as the Marcos team was available, they had been deployed in Dal Lake.

The ADGP Kashmir said that a few miscreants were circulating certain stories and that Police would take action against them.