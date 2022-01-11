3 tourists among 5 Omicron confirmed cases in Kashmir

Kashmir for tourism were infected with Omicron variant of SARS-CoV2, the J&K Government confirmed today. The five Omicron cases take the total number of confirmed cases of the fast-spreading mutant to eight in J&K now. However, the samples pertain to 22 December and since the past three weeks, the actual number of Omicron in the samples sent for sequencing from the UT is unclear.

Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Shah said the three samples reports of which were received from Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) today had been sent for Whole Genome Sequencing on December 22. He said the samples had been sent from GMC Anantnag and had been taken from three tourists from Mumbai Maharashtra. “They had proceeded for home isolation as soon as they tested positive. They have even tested negative now,” he said.