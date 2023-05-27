3 visually impaired siblings die in Kishtwar house collapses

Bhaderwah: Three visually impaired brothers died while two other members of the family were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Kishtwar district on Friday night, Police said.

“The incident occurred around 11:45 pm when six family members were sleeping in their two-room mud house in village Ajnna in Kishtwar,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir.

“According to initial reports the house collapsed due to heavy rains when the five family members were sleeping. Three of them (all visually impaired) died while their mother and sister who were sleeping in the other room escaped with injuries," he said.

The bodies of three brothers were pulled out of the debris and the villagers rescued the injured mother and her daughter.