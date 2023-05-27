3 visually impaired siblings die in Kishtwar house collapses

Bhaderwah: Three visually impaired brothers died while two other members of the family were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rains in Kishtwar district on Friday night, Police said.
“The incident occurred around 11:45 pm when six family members were sleeping in their two-room mud house in village Ajnna in Kishtwar,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir.
“According to initial reports the house collapsed due to heavy rains when the five family members were sleeping. Three of them (all visually impaired) died while their mother and sister who were sleeping in the other room escaped with injuries," he said.
The bodies of three brothers were pulled out of the debris and the villagers rescued the injured mother and her daughter.
A Police team along with officials of civil administration also reached the spot.
The deceased include Ravinder Kumar 32, Rajesh Kumar 30 and Sajjan Kumar 28.
Earlier on Wednesday, 4 members of a nomadic Bakerwal family were killed when a tree fell on their tent due to heavy rain at Bhalna Keshwan in Kishtwar.
Meanwhile, an official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a tragic incident caused by heavy rain and hailstorms, a house belonging to Ashwani Kumar collapsed Friday night, resulting in the death of three siblings of the family.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.
He said that the district administration took immediate steps to provide relief to the family and provided financial support of Rs 25,000 to the family besides material relief under the Red Cross.
The DC announced ex-gratia relief up to Rs 4 lakh for each deceased, besides compensation for the damaged house as per the SDRF norms.
This additional relief fund has been provided to assist the family in coping with the long-term implications of this tragic incident.
The district administration has assured every possible support to the affected family.
The authorities have initiated enquiry into the incident to take appropriate measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.