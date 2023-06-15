3 years of Galwan Valley clashes | Rajnath Singh pays tribute to killed soldiers

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid homage to soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes three years ago in 2020 and said that their sacrifice would continue to inspire coming generations.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rajnath Singh wrote, “Today, we pay homage to those brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice while protecting our nation in Galwan Valley. Their courage, bravery and sacrifice will continue to inspire coming generations.” India lost 20 soldiers in the clashes.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that coercion, inducements, and false narratives do not sway India.
However, he said that India and China should find a way to step back from potential confrontation in the western Himalayas.
“Following the clash with the Chinese troops in June 2020, Indian Army formations deployed near the Galwan Valley, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, have undertaken a range of activities such as surveying border areas to stop a “possible” Chinese aggression,” an Army officer said.