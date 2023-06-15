3 years of Galwan Valley clashes | Rajnath Singh pays tribute to killed soldiers

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid homage to soldiers who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes three years ago in 2020 and said that their sacrifice would continue to inspire coming generations.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rajnath Singh wrote, “Today, we pay homage to those brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifice while protecting our nation in Galwan Valley. Their courage, bravery and sacrifice will continue to inspire coming generations.” India lost 20 soldiers in the clashes.