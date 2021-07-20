30 kg IED defused in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: A major tragedy was averted when the security forces recovered a 30 kg improvised explosive device (IED) in J&K's Srinagar district, police said on Tuesday.

Police sources said, "A major terror attack was averted by security forces as a 30 kg IED was detected close to Tangpura Bandh at the outskirts of Srinagar late yesterday evening.

"The timely recovery thwarted the nefarious design of terrorists and their few supporters to destabilize the security situation in the Valley.