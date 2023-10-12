30 kg narcotic consignment seizure case | 8 arrested; 4 from Kupwara, 4 from Ludhiana: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that eight persons were arrested, four from Kupwara district in Kashmir and four from Ludhiana of Punjab after their “backward and forward links were established” with a major inter-state narco-terror module.
Describing it as a major success of Jammu and Kashmir Police in its vigorous and resolute fight against drug menace or narco-terror, the DGP said that the module was busted, following the seizure of 30-kg narcotic consignment in Ramban district, a few days ago.
DGP, while addressing a presser, asserted that more arrests in this case were likely as investigation was still underway.
With regard to the security situation, JKP chief described 2023 as the best year in the last three decades with the lowest number of terrorism related incidents and deaths of civilians demonstrating tangible improvement (in security situation). Following 2013 (the previous best year), terror activities had shown a spurt with Pakistan making all out efforts to revive terrorism and 2017 recorded the maximum incidents, he said. As regards law and order incidents were concerned, 2022 recorded 26 such incidents and this year, there were three incidents, DGP said
He said that as compared to previous years, 2023 witnessed 12 civilian deaths with JKP with perfect synergy with other forces, making all out efforts to protect the citizens. “The year saw improvement in fatalities suffered by police force and increase in neutralisation of those who took up arms,” DGP said. “Although attempts were being made to revive terrorism in Rajouri-Poonch with Pakistan’s support but security forces were resolutely engaged in counter-terror operations,” he said
Responding to queries related to narco-terrorism threat in J&K and narco-smuggling, he said that there was an increase by seven times in drug seizures which demonstrated JKP’s alacrity and commitment.
DGP stated that Kupwara’s Amrohi area had emerged as the major route for narco smuggling with already 12 cases registered there and this case’s links were also traced from there. “Source of narco-smuggling is Pakistan; J&K is the route and Punjab is the ultimate destination,” he said.
He said approximately there were seven lakh drug consumers in J&K.
At the outset of presser, giving a detailed account of this case related to seizure of huge consignment of 30 kg Cocaine like substance worth Rs 300 Cr, by Ramban police on September 30, 2023, the DGP said that two Punjab based peddlers were transporting the contraband in an Innova car, bearing registration No HR02W-4925.
They were intercepted and arrested. In this regard, a case FIR No 252/2023 u/s 8/21/22/27/29 NDPS Act was registered and a special investigation team was constituted under the supervision of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma. “Further, to ascertain backward and forward linkages, special teams were deputed by the SSP, both to Kashmir for backward linkage and to Punjab for ascertaining forward linkage,” DGP said, while lauding SSP Ramban and other dedicated police officers, who played an important role in busting this major narco-terror network.
According to DGP, technical intelligence was gathered and after strenuous efforts truck bearing registration No JK04F-8057 was seized and driver arrested, who was responsible for delivering the consignment of 30 kg contraband, in lieu of receiving Rs 45 lakhs cash at Parimpora. Further, on sustained questioning, the accused driver disclosed the name of another peddler who was arrested from district Kupwara. In order to nab the kingpin, continuous technical and human intelligence was simultaneously gathered which further led to the arrest of three more peddlers belonging to district Kupwara, who confessed having received the contraband from across the border. Their questioning further led to recovery of Cocaine like substance weighing 4 kg 198 grams and cash worth Rs 43.17 lakh.
In simultaneous investigation, which was going on to ascertain the forward linkage, a special team was constituted in collaboration with IB Team Jammu, assisted by Punjab Police. Technical inputs, analysis of IPDR and CDR data along with gathering the trail of digital footprint on various networks, led to the arrest of a major drug smuggler belonging to district Ludhiana, Punjab, JKP chief informed. He said that from this smuggler, whose father too was notorious drug smuggler of Punjab, police recovered 14 cheque books, two Fixed Deposits; 22 passbooks; 12 Aadhar cards; 9 ATM cards; two pen drives; 38 fake number plates of vehicles; two fake badges of BJP and Punjab Police; one fake sticker of Punjab government; 1 fake driving license; 14 RCs; 1 Pan Card; 9 ATMs; eight mobile phones; one revolver (Made in Germany); 4 diaries; one fake passport; 6 passports; one Currency Counting machine; 3 Weighing Scale; one rent deed; 44 grams gold; 385 silver; 600 gms Cocaine like substance- 600 grams and currency amounting Rs 4,94,50,000.
IGP Jammu zone Anand Jain, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma too accompanied the DGP during the presser.