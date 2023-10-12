30 kg narcotic consignment seizure case | 8 arrested; 4 from Kupwara, 4 from Ludhiana: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Thursday said that eight persons were arrested, four from Kupwara district in Kashmir and four from Ludhiana of Punjab after their “backward and forward links were established” with a major inter-state narco-terror module.

Describing it as a major success of Jammu and Kashmir Police in its vigorous and resolute fight against drug menace or narco-terror, the DGP said that the module was busted, following the seizure of 30-kg narcotic consignment in Ramban district, a few days ago.

DGP, while addressing a presser, asserted that more arrests in this case were likely as investigation was still underway.

With regard to the security situation, JKP chief described 2023 as the best year in the last three decades with the lowest number of terrorism related incidents and deaths of civilians demonstrating tangible improvement (in security situation). Following 2013 (the previous best year), terror activities had shown a spurt with Pakistan making all out efforts to revive terrorism and 2017 recorded the maximum incidents, he said. As regards law and order incidents were concerned, 2022 recorded 26 such incidents and this year, there were three incidents, DGP said

He said that as compared to previous years, 2023 witnessed 12 civilian deaths with JKP with perfect synergy with other forces, making all out efforts to protect the citizens. “The year saw improvement in fatalities suffered by police force and increase in neutralisation of those who took up arms,” DGP said. “Although attempts were being made to revive terrorism in Rajouri-Poonch with Pakistan’s support but security forces were resolutely engaged in counter-terror operations,” he said