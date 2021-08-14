30% syllabus relaxation for 10th - 12th annual board exams

Srinagar: The J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) has announced 30 percent relaxation in the syllabus for 10th to 12th class annual regular-2021 examination.

The relaxation given in view of COVID-19 is applicable for the students of both J&K and Ladakh UTs.

“The students shall have to attempt 70 percent marks from the question paper which shall be treated as 100 percent for result computation thereby a resultant concession of 30 percent,” reads a notification issued by director academics JKBOSE Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer.

The Board has also informed that the question papers will be set from the entire syllabus prescribed for the session. However, the students will have to attempt questions having a weightage of 70 percent marks instead of attempting all the questions.

“Marks obtained by students who attempt less than 70 percent from the question paper shall be raised proportionately,” the notification reads.

For subjects having no practical course, the question paper will be of 100 marks and the student has to attempt questions with a total of 70 marks, it reads.

However, the notification reads that for subjects having both theory and practical components, the concession will apply to theory part only.

“The time allotted for attempting the question papers during examination has been reduced proportionately. Accordingly, the papers having three hours duration shall be having only two and a half hours time period for attempting the questions.

“Likewise subjects having 2.30 hrs and 2.00 hrs duration shall be having only 2.10 hours and 1.40 hours time period for attempting the questions during examination,” the board notification reads.

The director of academics, JKBOSE has further said that in case of the subjects having practical portions in respect of Class 11th and 12th, the external assessment will be conducted before the start of theory examination and the notification in this regard will be issued separately.

“The candidate can attempt any number of questions carrying 70 percent marks from the entire question paper. The students can attempt questions from any section of their choice and there shall be no binding to attempt the same from a particular section only,” Peer in a notification said.

Also, the questions having internal choice will not be considered two separate questions and the students shall have to attempt only one of the questions.

“Subjects like Physics, Chemistry that have a practical component of 30 marks and theory question paper of 70 marks, the students shall attempt 49 marks of theory (70% of 70 marks only), which will be raised to 100 percent (70 marks),” the notification reads.

In case of Multiple Choice Type Questions, each MCQ attempted by the candidate shall be marked individually.

“The same shall be applied to the grammar portion in case of language subjects. For example, a candidate attempting 3 MCQS out of 10 shall be awarded 3 out of 3 instead out of 10,” it reads.