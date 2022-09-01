30,000 TRIBAL SHEEP FARMERS TO BENEFIT | TAD, Central Wool Development Board set seal on wool project

The proposal of the TAD being supported by the CWDB includes the establishment of two Common Facility Centres (CFC) at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore.

One CFC each in Kashmir and Jammu provinces would be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery for wool sorting, processing, grading, and packaging.

The department is rolling out a plan to train nearly 30,000 tribal sheep farmers in mechanised sheep shearing which would lead to an increase in wool production, improvement in the quality of wool, and reduced cost of shearing.