30,000 youth given Govt jobs in 3 years: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that 30,000 youth of Jammu and Kashmir had been provided government jobs in three years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address at the J&K Rozgar Mela via video message, the LG said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing J&K Rozgar Mela and blessing 3000 youth who have received appointment letters. Under the guidance of the PM, J&K's youth is scripting new history in different sectors and contributing to the national progress.”

Terming good governance as a commitment to serve people and work for prosperity and welfare of the poorest of the poor, the LG said, “I am confident the new appointees will play the vital role of reinforcing our values in public service and serve the people with honesty, absolute integrity, and truthfulness.”

The LG handed over appointment letters to the J&K youth.