30,000 youth given Govt jobs in 3 years: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that 30,000 youth of Jammu and Kashmir had been provided government jobs in three years.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address at the J&K Rozgar Mela via video message, the LG said, “I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for addressing J&K Rozgar Mela and blessing 3000 youth who have received appointment letters. Under the guidance of the PM, J&K's youth is scripting new history in different sectors and contributing to the national progress.”
Terming good governance as a commitment to serve people and work for prosperity and welfare of the poorest of the poor, the LG said, “I am confident the new appointees will play the vital role of reinforcing our values in public service and serve the people with honesty, absolute integrity, and truthfulness.”
The LG handed over appointment letters to the J&K youth.
A total of 3000 appointment letters were distributed across J&K during the first phase of the Rozgar Mela.
“Youth is the strength of J&K. In the past three years, J&K has made rapid progress in empowering youth, farmers, and women. We have taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes, and policies for entrepreneurship and self-employment,” the LG said.
He said that in the last three years, 30,000 youth had been given government jobs and 5.2 lakh had been provided self-employment opportunities, and more than 5.5 lakh women associated with Self-Help Groups.
“J&K is today offering vast scope for self-employment, both in manufacturing and service sector and helping the young entrepreneurs with training, credit, and market access, and technical inputs to create a lot of employment opportunities in a decentralised manner,” the LG said.
He said that in ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal Khand’, youth power would work with full dedication for the bright future of J&K.
“Today youth of J&K are working in different sectors with the single-minded pursuit of excellence through determination and hard work. Such commitment is the foundation of a vibrant society, which keeps the wheel of peace, progress and prosperity moving,” the LG said. He said that the exams that were cancelled would be held soon and the process of handing over 700 appointment letters in different government departments would also be completed in the coming days.