30,000 youth provided direct livelihood means during 2021-22: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government had provided direct livelihood means to 30,000 youth including 12,000 girls during 2021-22.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 2nd Governing Body Meeting of Mission Youth at the civil secretariat here, the LG approved various schemes and plans focusing on the thrust areas including: targeted implementation of existent livelihood generation programmes, establishment of residential coaching institutions for competitive examinations and professional courses, establishment and operationalisation of district youth centers in all 20 districts of J&K, education, career counseling and market-driven skill development programmes, recreation, social engagement and sports, youth innovation promotion programmes besides 3600 youth indexing of 30 lakh youth.

Mission Youth is an ambitious programme of J&K administration aimed to positively engage youth in socio-economic development of J&K through a multi-pronged strategy involving all necessary systematic interventions, particularly in the areas of skill development, livelihood generation, education, recreation and sports.