30,000 youth provided direct livelihood means during 2021-22: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the government had provided direct livelihood means to 30,000 youth including 12,000 girls during 2021-22.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 2nd Governing Body Meeting of Mission Youth at the civil secretariat here, the LG approved various schemes and plans focusing on the thrust areas including: targeted implementation of existent livelihood generation programmes, establishment of residential coaching institutions for competitive examinations and professional courses, establishment and operationalisation of district youth centers in all 20 districts of J&K, education, career counseling and market-driven skill development programmes, recreation, social engagement and sports, youth innovation promotion programmes besides 3600 youth indexing of 30 lakh youth.
Mission Youth is an ambitious programme of J&K administration aimed to positively engage youth in socio-economic development of J&K through a multi-pronged strategy involving all necessary systematic interventions, particularly in the areas of skill development, livelihood generation, education, recreation and sports.
The LG also announced a reservation of 10 percent seats under ‘PARVAAZ’ initiative for the children of armed forces personnel who died in the line of duty in J&K and those from poor families.
The ‘PARVAAZ’ initiative aims to fully assist young boys and girls to get free coaching for IAS, JKAS, NEET and JEE examinations.
Mission Youth focuses on educational development of youth through Super 75, SuperB 75, Navparivartan, and University Collaboration like Initiatives.
The LG said that the J&K administration was laying a special thrust on the youth skilling and self-employment in rural areas with targeted schemes to drive a socio-economic transformation.
During the review of existing schemes, he issued instructions for impact assessment of initiatives and called upon stakeholders for exploring all avenues for enhanced corporate engagement in youth empowerment and skilling programmes and schemes.
The LG also instructed the officials to expand the MUMKIN scheme to cover youth from every panchayat of J&K.
Meanwhile, CEO of Mission Youth, J&K, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the chair about the deliverables achieved under customised livelihood generation schemes including Mumkin, Tejeswini, Spurring Entrepreneurship, Rise Together, Avsar, Tourist Village Network Development, and Home Stay Development Program.
He said that at present, Mission Youth has also partnered with reputed institutions of the country including BSE Institute, ICICI Foundation, Ashok Leyland, and Wipro with an aim to facilitate skilling of youth in high employability potential sectors like BFSI, Robotics, Artificial intelligence, and more than 10,000 young boys and girls were provided with market-driven skill development trainings during 2021-22.
Highlighting the achievements of Mission youth, Choudhary said that under the Mumkin scheme, during FY 2021-22, 3651 vehicles were provided to youth for self-employment against the target of 2022 vehicles.
He said that under the Tajeswini, about 2443 young girls were provided assistance during FY 2021-22 against the target of 2022.
“More than 11,725 youth including 5237 girls were provided with customized market driven training. A total of 910 candidates, including 251 girls, are being provided with necessary training to qualify the recruitment process for joining Armed Forces as Agni Veers,” Choudhary said.
Advisor to Lt Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department R K Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Government, H&UDD Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department Sarita Chauhan were also present on the occasion.