3111 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: A total of 3111 Amarnath Yatris Thursday left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

“Of these yatris, 2154 including 1686 men, 424 women, 6 children, and 47 Sadhus, left for Pahalgam in 83 vehicles while 957 yatris comprising 616 men, 336 women, and 5 children left for Baltal in 41 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu under tight security arrangements,” officials said. Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1, would conclude on August 31.Jammu, July 27: A total of 3111 Amarnath Yatris Thursday left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

“Of these yatris, 2154 including 1686 men, 424 women, 6 children, and 47 Sadhus, left for Pahalgam in 83 vehicles while 957 yatris comprising 616 men, 336 women, and 5 children left for Baltal in 41 vehicles from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu under tight security arrangements,” officials said. Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1, would conclude on August 31.