31.14-km Kargil-Zanskar road being upgraded to ensure year-round connectivity: Nitin Gadkari

Ganderbal: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Thursday said that the Kargil-Zanskar Intermediate Lane on the National Highway 301 in Ladakh was being upgraded.
Gadkari said the total length of the project is 31.14 km and falls under Package-6.
Gadkari posted a set of images on X showing the road being constructed.
"In Ladakh, we're upgrading the Kargil-Zanskar lntermediate Lane on National Highway 301. The total length of the project is 31.14 kilometers and falls under Package-6," he wrote on X. "The main aim of this effort is to boost economic growth in the area by providing a reliable and accessible link for both commuters and the movement of goods in the interior zones. The upgraded highway will ensure year-round accessibility, which will greatly benefit the local economy and the inhabitants of the region."
The minister said that this ambitious project was dedicated to achieving swift, hassle-free, and environmentally conscious mobility in the Ladakh region. Construction of this upgraded highway is part of the National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity also known as Pradhanmantri Gati Shakti.