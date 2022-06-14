32 committees of HC judges reconstituted

The Committee also deals with the General Administration including probation, regularization and confirmation of Judicial Officers; their seniority matters; screening of Judicial Officers for their continuation beyond the age of 50, 55 and 58 years; awarding of Super Time Scale and Selection Grade Scale of pay; ACP scale of pay; work review and assessment; constitution, abolition and continuance of Courts; Conduct Rules; alteration of Date of Birth; promotion of Civil Judges (junior division) or

Munsiff to posts of Civil Judges (senior division) or Sub Judges; appointment of District Judges from amongst the Civil Judges (senior division) on the basis of merit-cum-seniority or any other matter which the Chief Justice decides to refer to the Committee.

The Administrative Committee will meet on the last Wednesday of every month at 4.30 pm in case the last Wednesday is a holiday then on next Wednesday at 4.30 pm. The Chief Justice may invite any other Judge, who is not a member of this committee, as a guest member in any meeting of the committee.