32 committees of HC judges reconstituted

Jammu: High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal has reconstituted 32 existing committees of the Judges of the High Court.
As per an order issued by Registrar General Sanjeev Gupta, three-member Administrative Committee, which deals with Service conditions and disciplinary matters of Judicial Officers, will comprise the Chief Justice Mithal; Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Tashi Rabstan.
The Committee also deals with the General Administration including probation, regularization and confirmation of Judicial Officers; their seniority matters; screening of Judicial Officers for their continuation beyond the age of 50, 55 and 58 years; awarding of Super Time Scale and Selection Grade Scale of pay; ACP scale of pay; work review and assessment; constitution, abolition and continuance of Courts; Conduct Rules; alteration of Date of Birth; promotion of Civil Judges (junior division) or
Munsiff to posts of Civil Judges (senior division) or Sub Judges; appointment of District Judges from amongst the Civil Judges (senior division) on the basis of merit-cum-seniority or any other matter which the Chief Justice decides to refer to the Committee.
The Administrative Committee will meet on the last Wednesday of every month at 4.30 pm in case the last Wednesday is a holiday then on next Wednesday at 4.30 pm. The Chief Justice may invite any other Judge, who is not a member of this committee, as a guest member in any meeting of the committee.
Finance Committee, comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, deals with cell phones and purchase of telephones and vehicles; monitoring of the utilization of funds, sanctioned under the 14th Finance Commission in terms of resolution passed in Chief Justices' Conference, 2016 and any other financial matter as may be referred by the Chief Justice to the committee.
Building and Infrastructure Committee for the High Court will comprise Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Sanjay Dhar. It deals with all matters pertaining to infrastructure in the High Court including approval of building plans of court accommodation and residential accommodation of Judges; maintenance and allotment or change of residential accommodation of High Court Staff.
In addition, the Chief Secretary of the UT of J&K and the Secretaries of Finance Department, Public Works and Law will be co-opted as members of the committee to closely monitor the timely completion of projects and to facilitate a proper coordination between the officials at the district level and the decision-making authorities of the UT government.
Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Committee, comprising Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Rajnesh Oswal, will deal with scanning and digitization of court records; computerization of High Court as well as district court complexes; purchases of computers including computer hardware and software; electronic and digital systems including photocopiers etc; matters pertaining to cause list of the High Court; video conferencing facilities at High Court and various district court complexes; e-filing project at High Court and district court complexes; introduction and installation of new technologies developed by Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India in respect of judicial administration.
The Court Management Systems Committee will have Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul. Its mandate is to provide inputs and suggestions to National Court Management Systems Committee for formulation and effective implementation of National Management Plan or Policy; court and case management in the High Court and Subordinate Courts; control of delay and arrears including judicial reforms and devising of plans to clear backlog in the High Court, criminal and civil justice reforms, monitoring of pendency and disposal of cases in all Subordinate Courts, laying down of norms for disposal of cases dealt by Judicial Officers in different cadres, monitoring of drive for weeding out of old infructuous and ineffective cases, reduction of arrears and ensuring speedy trial and making five plus zero-a reality.
As per the order, in this Committee, the concerned portfolio judge, if not a member of this Committee, may also be associated for the purpose of monitoring pendency and disposal of cases in Subordinate Courts.
The Committee may associate officers of registry, Senior District Judges, Director State Judicial Academy, Secretary to Government Law Department, Senior Advocates, Officers of Statistical Department of J&K government, experts in law and management for the purpose of judicial reforms.
Rules Committee will comprise Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Dhar.
The Committee to monitor the effective implementation of the various decisions or resolutions passed in the Chief Justices’ Conference, 2016 will have Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Rahul Bharti.
Higher Judicial Service (HJS) Examination Committee dealing with direct recruitment to Higher Judicial Service, will comprise Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Sanjay Dhar.
The Governing Committee for Judicial Academy will comprise Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal. It has the mandate to deal with Jammu & Kashmir State Judicial Academy; nomination of Judicial Officers for participation in training programmes of National Judicial Academy and other such institutions and the formulation and conduct of training programmes for newly recruited and in service Judicial Officers.
The Committee to review rationalization of allocation of work will have Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Puneet Gupta.
Enrollment and Disciplinary Committee under Advocates’ Act will comprise Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary while Registrar General will act as Secretary of the Committee.
Committee for allotment of Chambers to advocates for Jammu wing will comprise Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Mohan Lal while for Srinagar wing, it will have Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary.
The Committee under Juvenile Justice Act will comprise Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.
Accreditation Committee in terms of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir norms for accreditation as legal correspondents and guidelines for reporting will comprise Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani.
Vigilance Committee for the Judicial Officers and the staff dealing with the disciplinary matters of Judicial Officers and disciplinary matters of the High Court and the Subordinate Court Staff, will comprise Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Sanjay Dhar.
Committee to monitor the progress of the cases pending before the Supreme Court of India in which High Court of J&K and Ladakh is a party will have Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Puneet Gupta. Committee for appointment and promotion of officials/officers of the High Court staff will comprise Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani.
The Committee for appointment of Oath Commissioners and Research Assistants etc will have Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Mohan Lal.
Building and Infrastructure Committee for Subordinate Courts in UTs of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, in case of Kashmir will comprise Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul; for Jammu it will have Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Mohan Lal and Justice Rahul Bharti while for UT of Ladakh, it will have Administrative Judge of District Leh and Kargil. Concerned Principal District and Sessions Judge may be invited for discussion on Video Conference, if necessary.
Views of the concerned Administrative Judge will be obtained and in addition, Chief Secretary of the Government of UT of J&K, Advisor to the LG of UT of Ladakh and the Secretaries of Finance Department, Public Works and Law will be co-opted as Members of the Committee in respect of monitoring if infrastructure in district courts in two UTs to closely monitor the timely completion of projects and to facilitate a proper coordination between the officials at the district level and the decision-making authorities of the UT Government.
Committee to implement guidelines laid down by judicial precedents and law in cases involving sexual violence and monitor the trial of such cases will comprise Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohammad Akram Chowdhary.
The Protocol Committee will have Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani.
Committee for making recommendations and working out facilities extended to the former judges of the High Court including the staff requirement for the purpose, in case of Srinagar wing will have Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Joint Registrar (Protocol) Srinagar wing and Accounts Officer, Srinagar wing; for Jammu wing, it will have Justice Tashi Rabstan, Joint Registrar (Protocol) Jammu wing and Accounts Officer, Jammu wing.
High Court Legal Service Committee will comprise Justice Tashi Rabstan, D C Raina Advocate General, senior advocates Z A Shah, K S Johal, advocate Seema Khajuria, Keshav Chopra social worker, advocate Asifa Padroo and Secretary High Court Legal Services Committee and ex-officio member.
Right to Information Committee with the mandate to monitor disposal of matters under Right to Information Act will have Justice Tashi Rabstan. Mediation and Conciliation Committee will have Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Puneet Gupta. Committee for all matters relating to creation and working of family courts will comprise Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sindhu Sharma and Justice Rajnesh Oswal.
Committee to oversee progress of cases arising under J&K Pre-conception and Pre-natal Sex selection/determination (Prohibition and Regulation Act 2002) arising under Pre-conception and Pre-natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994 will comprise Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal.
Library Committee will comprise Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani. Committee to examine the matters regarding all daily wagers, contractual employees including outsourced employees, if any, will have Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Registrar General, Registrar Vigilance and Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice.
Sexual Harassment Probe Committee U/S of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, in case of Jammu wing will comprise Justice Sindhu Sharma as chairperson, U K Jalali senior advocate, Seema Khajuria Shekhar senior advocate, Shivali Sharma Law Officer Social Welfare Department, Veena Kumari, Assistant Registrar-I, Deepika Mahajan advocate and Prem Sadotra advocate while in case of Srinagar wing, it will comprise Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi as chairperson, Nazir Ahmad Beigh senior advocate, Shabnum Shah Kamili Mission Director ICDPS J&K, Masooda Jan advocate, Saima Maqbool Assistant Registrar-ll, Naseema Hassan Baqal Assistant Registrar-ll and Naveed Mir, Advocate.
The Committee for supervision and management of AIR Cafe cum e-library at Jammu will have Justice Rajnesh Oswal. The Committee for Supervision and Management of Museum (Jammu wing) will have Justice Sindhu Sharma while for Srinagar wing, it will have Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.
The Chief Justice may assign, any matter not covered by the subject matters assigned to a Committee, to any existing Committee or constitute a special Committee for the purpose.