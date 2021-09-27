32 students of a school test positive in Rajouri

Rajouri: On first day of opening of education institutions in this district, at least 32 students of a school were found coronavirus positive during target sampling.

Dr. Shamim Bhatti, chief medical officer Rajouri, told Greater Kashmir that a team of health department from Darhal medical block visited a private educational institution namely Keralite Public School located in Thana Mandi Tehsil area.

“During sampling of students at the school today, we found 32 students having viral load,” she said.