32 students of a school test positive in Rajouri

Rajouri: On first day of opening of education institutions in this district, at least 32 students of a school were found coronavirus positive during target sampling.
Dr. Shamim Bhatti, chief medical officer Rajouri, told Greater Kashmir that a team of health department from Darhal medical block visited a private educational institution namely Keralite Public School located in Thana Mandi Tehsil area.
“During sampling of students at the school today, we found 32 students having viral load,” she said.
The CMO said: “All the students study in the said private school and reside in different villages of Thanamandi.”
The CMO also informed that the information regarding this has been shared with higher authorities as well as district administration and there is possibility that these students could be shifted to corona care centre. Meanwhile, Chief Education Officer Rajouri Ch Gulzar Hussain has ordered closure of the said school. “The school shall remain closed from 28 September to 2 October and entire staff and students should go for isolation and sampling.” Meanwhile, besides these 32 students, 8 more persons including six security force personnel have tested positive for covid19 in the district.