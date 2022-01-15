3251 new cases, 4 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: In J&K, 3251 cases of COVID19 were confirmed on Saturday as four people lost life due to the viral infection. The number of cases has doubled in the UT in the past three days only, depicting the fast pace of the spread of infection.
On January 12, 1695 cases were confirmed in J&K which has now nearly doubled in just three days and reached 3251 on Saturday. J&K has been recording a case doubling time of three days in the past two weeks, the rapid increase adding to the number of active cases. Today, there are 12860, double the number that was there on 12 January.
The fast doubling time, a health official said, could make the cases cross the 5000 mark in the next two days. Compared to Friday, the freshly detected COVID19 cases jumped up by nearly 800 and reached 3251 today. Of these, 2122 were in the Kashmir division and 1129 in the Jammu division.
District Jammu recorded 685 cases today while district Srinagar had 624 cases. In addition, Baramulla reported 471 cases, Budgam 416 cases, Pulwama 67 cases, Kupwara 137 cases, Anantnag 228 cases, Bandipora 117cases, Ganderbal 21 cases, Kulgam 37 cases, and Shopian just 4 cases.
The proportion of samples testing positive out of the tested is on a constant rise across districts, the highest in district Jammu. In the week gone by, between 08 and 14 January, the percentage of samples that tested positive in district Jammu has been 14.45, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data reveals. The positive percentage of the district is in the “over 10 percent category” and among the highest in India. District Reasi also recorded a positive percentage of 5.8 while district Srinagar recorded a positive percentage of 4.5.
Four lives were lost to COVID19 in the past 24 hours, J&K Government said. Of these, two were from Jammu division and two from Kashmir division.
The number of tests carried out and reported on the day were 72989. The positive percentage of samples across J&K was 4.5 percent today, a one percent increase in a span of 24 hours. The bed occupancy also increased slightly as per the official statistics and was reported to be 6.1 percent. In 20 districts of the UT, 62407 doses of COVID19 were administered.