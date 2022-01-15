3251 new cases, 4 deaths in J&K

Srinagar: In J&K, 3251 cases of COVID19 were confirmed on Saturday as four people lost life due to the viral infection. The number of cases has doubled in the UT in the past three days only, depicting the fast pace of the spread of infection.

On January 12, 1695 cases were confirmed in J&K which has now nearly doubled in just three days and reached 3251 on Saturday. J&K has been recording a case doubling time of three days in the past two weeks, the rapid increase adding to the number of active cases. Today, there are 12860, double the number that was there on 12 January.