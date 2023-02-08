3330 kanal State land in Ramban retrieved in a day: Admin

Ramban: Continuing with the anti-encroachment drive, district administration Ramban Wednesday retrieved more than 3330 kanal State land in different tehsils of the district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in joint drives of the Revenue Department and Police, the enforcement teams retrieved 2163 kanal State land in tehsil Rajgarh, 824 kanal state in Ramban, 113 kanal in Ramsoo, 26 kanal in Pogal-Paristan (Ukhral), and 13 kanal in Batote and another 191 kanal State land across the district.