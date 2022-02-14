35 dental surgeons detained amid protest seeking advertisement of vacant posts

Jammu: Police today detained 35 dental surgeons who were demanding creation of posts for their recruitment in different hospitals in J&K. The protesters assembled here at Dogra Chowk, said the eyewitnesses while saying that when they tried to block vehicular movement on busy Tawi Bridge but police stopped them.
To stop the protesters from blocking the bridge, they said, the police contingent detained 35 of the protesting dental surgeons in a bid to bar them from disrupting the traffic on the Tawi bridge.
Meanwhile, one of the office bearers of the Dental Surgeons Association said the government should advertise the vacant posts of the dental surgeon for their recruitment in J&K.
He said that many of them have become overaged while waiting for jobs.