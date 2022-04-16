3.5 lakh people visited Tulip Garden this spring

Srinagar: As many as a record 3.5 lakh visitor footfall was recorded at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar since March 23 this year . As per officials the garden will be closed for visitors from Monday.
The rush of visitors and many locals to Asia's largest Tulip garden this year, ever since it was thrown open to public on March 23, to witness more than a million Tulips bloom is the highest in the last few years.
As per official statistics, 1.50 lakh footfall was registered at the Tulip garden during 2017 Tulip season, in 2018 the number was 1.83 lakh while in 2019 it was around 2.10 lakh.
In 2020, the garden could not be thrown open to the public due to COVID. Similarly, last year also COVID proved to be a dampener. However, this year the garden has witnessed 3.5 lakh visitors in more than 3 weeks.
Among tourists who visited the Tulip garden to get mesmerised by the 50 varieties of 1.5 million Tulips spread over 360 kanals of land includes those from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, north India and several southern states, the official informed. Besides, a large number of locals are also visiting the Tulip garden, he said.
“A large number of visitors from Thailand and Malaysia also visited the garden which sends across a positive message globally. People of all age groups indulge in clicking selfies and take back colourful memories from here,” said an official.
Tourism players have also expressed optimism over the increased influx of people visiting the Tulip Garden. They said the main aim of the garden is to prepone the tourist season of Kashmir from May to April which helps the tourism sector.
“The response has been overwhelming from both locals and tourists and we hope the footfalls become better in days to come. A complete care is taken about the comfort and convenience of visitors coming to the garden,” said the official.
In order to woo more tourists, a food festival was organised at the garden during the last few days. Illumination of the Tulip Garden helping to attract tourists to Tulip garden during evening hours has also been a success, officials said.
The Tulip garden has 360 kanals under floriculture activities with Tulip as a major crop growing on seven hectares of land. In addition to Tulips, other bulbous material grown in the garden includes Hyacinths, Narcissus, Daffodils, Muscaria and Iris.