3.5 lakh people visited Tulip Garden this spring

Srinagar: As many as a record 3.5 lakh visitor footfall was recorded at the Tulip Garden in Srinagar since March 23 this year . As per officials the garden will be closed for visitors from Monday.

The rush of visitors and many locals to Asia's largest Tulip garden this year, ever since it was thrown open to public on March 23, to witness more than a million Tulips bloom is the highest in the last few years.

As per official statistics, 1.50 lakh footfall was registered at the Tulip garden during 2017 Tulip season, in 2018 the number was 1.83 lakh while in 2019 it was around 2.10 lakh.

In 2020, the garden could not be thrown open to the public due to COVID. Similarly, last year also COVID proved to be a dampener. However, this year the garden has witnessed 3.5 lakh visitors in more than 3 weeks.