‘35% work on main Zojila tunnel completed’

Zojila: The work on the strategic Zojila tunnel – an all-weather connection between Kashmir and Ladakh - is going on at a rapid pace and over 35 percent of the work on the main tunnel has been completed while the construction agency is hopeful that the work would be completed by the set deadline of year 2026.

The harsh weather conditions in the Himalayas and the tunnel’s location at 11,578 feet above the sea level make it a challenging project.

On completion, the engineering marvel would be the first of its kind in such a geographical zone.

According to official sources, the Zojila project involves the construction of a 14.15-km long tunnel at an altitude of about 9850 geet under the Zojila pass (currently motorable only for eight months a year) on the highway connecting Srinagar and Leh through Drass and Kargil.

It is one of the most dangerous stretches in the world to drive a vehicle and this project is also geo-strategically sensitive.

The tunnel would provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh Leh and would bring about an all-round economic and socio-cultural integration of J&K and Ladakh.