350 modern health infrastructure projects coming up in J&K: LG

Jammu / New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said 350 modern health infrastructure projects were coming up in Jammu and Kashmir and that the health of citizens was the biggest asset of the government.

Addressing the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu through virtual mode, the LG emphasised on making collective efforts to popularise generic medicines among the masses and extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to every nook and corner of J&K.

Congratulating all the stakeholders on the occasion, he said, “Besides extending quality, affordable generic medicines to common people, the scheme is providing excellent opportunity of self-employment to women and youth.”