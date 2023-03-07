350 modern health infrastructure projects coming up in J&K: LG

Jammu / New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said 350 modern health infrastructure projects were coming up in Jammu and Kashmir and that the health of citizens was the biggest asset of the government.
Addressing the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu through virtual mode, the LG emphasised on making collective efforts to popularise generic medicines among the masses and extend the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana to every nook and corner of J&K.
Congratulating all the stakeholders on the occasion, he said, “Besides extending quality, affordable generic medicines to common people, the scheme is providing excellent opportunity of self-employment to women and youth.”
The LG highlighted the reforms introduced to ensure quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for the people of J&K.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are strengthening the health sector to ensure the well being of all. Our biggest asset is the health of the citizens. Around 350 modern health infrastructure projects are coming up in J&K for a resilient health system and strong socio-economic growth,” he said. “Along with conventional economic metrics like GDP, we should also focus on Gross Health and Happiness of people. Healthy and happy society can enable economic benefits and all-round development.”
The LG said that affordable medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras had resulted in saving of huge sums for families across the country.
“Approximately 32,000 patients are visiting 227 Kendras every day in J&K,” the LG said. “It is our endeavour to start 75 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in every district to mark Amrit Kaal.”
He said weeklong events have been organized across J&K to commemorate the Jan Aushadhi Diwas.
The LG felicitated Jan Aushadhi Kendras and other stakeholders for their contribution in promoting generic medicines and menstrual health and hygiene.
Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Bhupinder Kumar, Principal, GMC Jammu, Dr. Shashi Sudan Sharma and Nodal Officer of PMBJP were also present on the occasion.