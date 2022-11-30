35,097 people benefit as LG transfers Rs 149.17 Cr directly in their bank accounts under PMAY-G

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday transferred installments to the tune of Rs 149.17 crore directly to the bank accounts of 35,097 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG said that the PMAY-G would fulfill beneficiaries’ dream of a 'Pucca House’ with basic amenities, boost their self-esteem, social status, and standard of living.
Highlighting that the welfare of the poor and vulnerable sections was the top priority of the J&K administration, the LG said that PMAY-G benefits genuinely homeless, those living in dilapidated houses, and a large number of women and households from vulnerable groups.
He said that the basic needs assistance would give impetus to rural development and empower the poorest.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welfare schemes like PMAY-G have transformed people’s lives. Our aim is to build a strong and prosperous rural J&K,” the LG said.
He said that despite being a slow starter, J&K had gained momentum in realising the vision of ‘housing for all’.
“Our target is to build more than 2 lakh houses. Special camps have been organised to identify the left out deserving beneficiaries of PMAY,” the LG said. “Housing provides stability to poor families and contributes to poverty reduction, and the families who have got their own house are now ready to fulfill other developmental aspirations of their family members.”
He said that dedicated efforts were being made to fill the gap between policies and implementation.
“Basic needs like electricity, toilet, drinking water, LPG connection, and other facilities for the PMAY-G houses are being met through convergence of other government schemes,” the LG said.
He also highlighted the major role of the Rural Development Department (RDD) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in formulating precise statistics for effective implementation of welfare schemes.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta called for collecting realistic data of left-out eligible beneficiaries of PMAY-G followed by corrective measures to realise the goal of ‘housing for all’.
He asked the district administrations to make district-wise compendium of houses being provided under the scheme.
Commissioner Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Mandeep Kaur apprised the LG about the targets of PMAY and Awaas Plus and the achievements made till date.
During the meeting, it was informed that against the target of 2,00,619 houses, 1,03,577 had been completed while block level camps were organised in all districts wherein an exhaustive exercise was conducted to update the permanent waiting list of PMAY-G beneficiaries.
To mark the occasion, the LG handed over cheques of Rs 50,000 each to the 20 PMAY-G beneficiaries.
Mission Director of JKRLM Indu Kanwal Chib; Director Rural Sanitation, J&K, S Charandeep Singh also attended the meeting.