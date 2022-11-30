35,097 people benefit as LG transfers Rs 149.17 Cr directly in their bank accounts under PMAY-G

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday transferred installments to the tune of Rs 149.17 crore directly to the bank accounts of 35,097 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG said that the PMAY-G would fulfill beneficiaries’ dream of a 'Pucca House’ with basic amenities, boost their self-esteem, social status, and standard of living.

Highlighting that the welfare of the poor and vulnerable sections was the top priority of the J&K administration, the LG said that PMAY-G benefits genuinely homeless, those living in dilapidated houses, and a large number of women and households from vulnerable groups.