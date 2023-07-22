36 families from Akhnoor, 18 families from Kathua evacuated

Jammu: At least 36 families were Saturday evacuated to safer places from the Garkhal area of Akhnoor, following the collapse of a concrete house and four kachcha houses due to soil erosion.

“We have evacuated at least 36 families from the flood prone areas in Garkhal in Akhnoor. We have also alerted low-lying villages along the Chenab river,” said an official.

The official said that the Chenab water level had been increasing gradually since morning and therefore, a precautionary step was taken by evacuating the families. “A concrete house alongside the Chenab river washed away in the flood water whereas four kachcha houses were also damaged due to soil erosion triggered by strong currents of Chenab,” the official said, quoting the field reports.

They said that all the families, mostly nomads, were shifted, and accordingly, the administration with the police and SDRF were maintaining alertness in view of rainfall in upper reaches as it would swell the Chenab water level in Akhnoor.

“The water level was 30.7 ft in Chenab river at Akhnoor when it was checked at 7 pm this evening. The water level was increasing gradually. At 5 pm, the water level was 30 ft at Akhnoor. The danger mark is 35 ft and alert level is 32 ft in Chenab river,” said an official of the Flood Control Department.