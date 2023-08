Jammu: A total of 362 Amarnath Yatris Sunday left for Baltal in 11 vehicles from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp, under tight security arrangements.

As per the official figures, of these 362 yatris, who left for Baltal on Sunday from Jammu early this morning, included 257 men; 76 women; one child; 25 Sadhus and three Sadhvis.

However, no yatri opted for the Pahalgam route in the 41st batch of Amarnath Yatris, who embarked on the yatra from Jammu.