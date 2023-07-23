3691 Amarnath Yatris leave Jammu base camp for Kashmir

Jammu: A total of 3691 Amarnath Yatris Sunday left for Pahalgam and Baltal from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu under tight security arrangements.

An official said that 3691 pilgrims, comprising 2700 males, 874 females, 23 children, 64 Sadhus and 28 Sadhvis, left Bhagwati Nagar base camp for their onward journey for Amarnath shrine nestled in South Kashmir Himalayas, early this morning in 141 vehicles.

As per the officials, 1488 pilgrims left for Baltal in 51 vehicles, and 2203 pilgrims left for Pahalgam in 90 vehicles. This was the 21st batch of pilgrims flagged off from Jammu. So far, 1,24,020 people have embarked on yatra from Jammu base camp since June 30, when the first batch of the pilgrims was flagged-off by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from Bhagwati Nagar. The yatra, which began on July 1, will culminate on August 31.