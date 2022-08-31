37TH FOUNDATION DAY OF SMVD | Necessary changes should be made in the syllabus as per NEP: LG

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that necessary changes should be made in the syllabus as per the New Education Policy (NEP) and added that the government was working on the development and promotion of J&K’s spiritual tourism circuit.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the celebration of the 37th foundation day of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and the 12th annual day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka, Katra at the Matrika Auditorium of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the LG said that

it should be our endeavour that necessary changes should be made in the syllabus as per the NEP.

“In the last two years, we have tried to reshape the education system in J&K according to the NEP. Work has been done to develop all the institutions from the school to the university level as centers of change in consciousness. Today our youth are giving priority to service to society along with personal aspirations and that is a notable transformation after a long time,” he said. “We have launched several important initiatives in the last two years including the flagship programme 'Student-Teacher Mentorship' which is a revolutionary step towards enhancing learning outcomes by identifying the learning gaps.”