38 JKAS officers to retire in 2022; asked to submit record

Jammu: The government on Wednesday asked 38 JKAS officers, scheduled to retire during the calendar year 2022, to submit their records so as to enable the GAD to issue the retirement notification.

A GAD notification asked these officers to furnish “a self- attested copy of 'Date of Birth certificate' and 'First page of Service Book' within fifteen days.

“These members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service are scheduled to retire on attaining age of superannuation during the calendar year 2022, as per the Date of Birth records available in the General Administration Department,” the notification read while mentioning their date of birth and retirement.

“In order to verify these details, the officers are hereby informed to furnish a self- attested copy of 'Date of Birth certificate' and 'First page of Service Book' duly authenticated by the concerned DDO within fifteen days positively, through e-mail at servicesection226@gmail.com, enabling this department to issue the retirement notification for the calendar year 2022 for the members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service, failing which the details available with this department shall be treated as final,” the GAD notification cautioned.

As per the notification, the JKAS officers, scheduled to retire in 2022, included M M Rehman Ghasi of Industries Commerce department, presently attached with the General Administration Department, Gazanffer Ali Director Youth Services & Sports, J&K, Farooq Ahmad Shah Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Ravinder Kumar Bhat Mission Director, Rastriya Uchachatar Shiksha Abhiyan, Showkat Aijaz Bhat Commissioner, State Taxes, J&K, Anu Radha Rani Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, Muzaffar Ahmad Peer Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Angrez Singh Rana Managing Director, J&K Road Transport Corporation, Mohammad Yousuf Mir Additional District Development Commissioner Shopian, Mohammad Saleem Managing Director, J&K SC, ST and OBC Development Corporation, Pritam Lai Atri Member J&K Services Selection Board, Bashir Ahmad Lone Vice-Chairman, Srinagar Development Authority, Tiiak Raj Sharma Additional District Development Commissioner Samba, Babu Ram Additional Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment department, Inam ul Haq Sidiqui Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Gul Hassan Kraipak Deputy Director, Information, Jammu, D C Bhatti Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Lakhanpur-Sarthal, Attar Chand Programme Officer ICDS Project Udhampur, Abdul Majeed Lone Joint Director, Handicrafts, Kashmir and Mohammad Yousuf Malik Project Manager Integrated Watershed Management Programme, Samba.

The list also included Shabir-Ul-Hassan Assistant Commissioner Revenue Budgam, Sat Paul Bavouria Additional Secretary to the Government, Civil Aviation Department, Mohammad Ashraf Dhobi Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies (Special), Kashmir, Zubair Hussain Shah Joint Director Education, Poonch, Tsering Mutup Additional Deputy, Commissioner, Kargil, Ashok Kumar Dogra Additional Secretary to the Government Cooperative Department, Amreet Singh Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), Mohammad Assadullah Rather General Manager DIC, Baramulla, Mohammad Akbar Bhat Deputy Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, Rakesh Kumar Vaid Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes Department Jammu, Subash Chander Deputy Secretary to the Government, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department, Amar Jyoti Raina of Social Welfare department, presently awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, Shashi Bala Deputy District Election Officer, Poonch, Rafiq Ahmad Lone Assistant Commissioner Revenue Baramulla, Surender Lai Bhagat Sub-Registrar Jammu (South), Johar Ali Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kupwara, Javaid Ahmad Reshi Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Mohammad Yaqub Malik Deputy Secretary to Government, Home Department.