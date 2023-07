Jammu: At least 3898 Amarnath Yatris today left for their further destinations in Pahalgam and Baltal from Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar base camp.

“A total of 3898 yatris in 194 vehicles in the shape of a convoy amid tight security arrangements left for their destinations from Jammu early this morning,” an official said. “Of the 3898 yatris, 1292 left for Baltal in 50 vehicles and 2606 left for Pahalgam in 99 vehicles,” they said.