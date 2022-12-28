39 international travellers test COVID positive at airports across country

New Delhi: After the Centre re-started random testing of incoming passengers amid the rising scare of Covid-19 in several countries, a total of 39 international travellers have been found Covid positive across different airports of the country.

The random testing for Covid infection at airports was started on December 24.

In the last three days, a total of 498 international travellers have been screened at different airports. Out of that, 39 have tested positive and all the samples have been sent for genome sequencing, a source said on Wednesday.

It also includes four foreign nationals who tested positive at the Gaya airport on Tuesday. They had come to attend the Dalai Lama's religious programme in Gaya.