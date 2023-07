Jammu: At least four Amarnath pilgrims and a car driver were wounded in a road accident on Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Udhampur on Wednesday.

The incident happened when driver of the car lost control over the vehicle near Samroli and resultantly the vehicle hit the divider, leaving four pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and driver of the car wounded.

“The injured were evacuated and rushed to the hospital. Further investigation into the incident is in progress,” police said.