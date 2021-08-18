‘4 arrested in MBBS seat selling racket’

“More than 80 cases were studied in which either the students or their parents were examined. The cases pertain to the seats in academic years between 2014 - 18. Searches of about a dozen premises in the valley had been undertaken to look for evidence of collection of money and its further usage,” it said, adding that analysis of digital records and paper receipts as well as records pertaining to bank transactions revealed that a sizeable portion of the collected money was kept aside for personal use.

“Evidence also came on record to show that money had been variously put into channels that ended up in supporting programmes and projects pertaining to terrorism and separatism. For example, payment for organising stone pelting also could also be traced and brought on record.”

“Examination of witnesses corroborated by other circumstantial evidence, also indicated that many families who approached Hurriyat leaders to avail the programme of ISI that aimed at incentivising terrorism by compensating the family of slain terrorists, by way of providing free of cost MBBS and engineering seats were disappointed as monetary consideration was given precedence over the intended objective of the ISI programme,” police said.

As per investigation, police said, on an average the cost of a seat ranged between Rs 10 lakh to 12 lakh. “In some cases, the price was brought down on ‘Sifarish’ of Hurriyat leaders. In other words, depending upon the political heft of a Hurriyat leader who intervened, concessions were extended to the aspiring student and his family,” police said.

“On the basis of available evidence, a conservative estimate indicated that the money involved could be around Rs. 4 crore per annum, on the basis of the fact that allocation of seats for distribution by individual Hurriyat leaders were around 40 seats for MBBS programme every year.

“It could be more. This aspect is still open and a matter of further investigation. The investigation has also revealed that both at the time of collecting the money from the parents as well as channelling it for use by terrorists and separatists, intermediaries were used to layer the transactions. For example, in some cases money was received through educational consultancies to conceal the end-use,” police said.